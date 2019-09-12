Ukraine continues dissolution and review of agreements with Russia, says foreign ministry

KIEV, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed that Ukraine continues the efforts aimed at dissolving and reviewing agreements with Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). This statement came as a response to media reports claiming that the dissolution process has been suspended after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky assumed office.

"The work on deep stocktaking and aligning our treaty and legal basis with Russia and CIS in accordance with current national interests of Ukraine has not stopped," the ministry stated in response to a request by Ukrainian News.

The ministry stressed that the prolonged process of reviewing the existing treaty and legal base is caused by the need to adhere to all procedures stipulated by these agreements in order to dissolve them, as well as by the process of forming government bodies after the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine.