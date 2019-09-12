Senior Russian diplomat warns about nuclear war risk in modern world

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The risk of a nuclear war exists in modern international environment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"There is a risk that a nuclear war could break out. Negative dynamics has been especially noticeable over the past year," Ryabkov said, speaking during the presentation of a report "New understanding and ways of enhancing multilateral strategic stability" at a TASS press center.

According to the high-ranking diplomat, Western colleagues’ moves are becoming more emotional and sometimes aggressive. "They are avoiding a substantive discussion on overdue issues and are stonewalling the work of dialogue channels, continue shattering the architecture of arms control and are deliberately pursuing a blatantly destructive line towards ruining effective treaty mechanisms in the sphere of security and stability, which had been in place for dozens of years," Ryabkov explained.

"This is a very dangerous and irresponsible behavior. It may trigger rather negative consequences for strategic stability," the senior diplomat stressed.