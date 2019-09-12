Chinese premier’s visit will give impetus to boosting Russia ties

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. The upcoming visit of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will give a new impetus to developing trade and economic ties between China and Russia, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng said on Thursday.

"Thanks to this visit of Li Keqiang to Russia, new factors will be created that will encourage boosting cooperation with Russia," he told a regular briefing.

China plans to enhance cooperation with Russia in digital economy, agriculture and nuclear energy, the spokesman said. "China will make efforts to ensure that our bilateral relations develop at a higher level, with the goal of improving the well-being of China and Russia and their people," he said.

The Chinese premier is due to pay an official visit to Russia on September 16-18 to take part in a regular meeting between the two countries’ heads of government, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a briefing on Monday.