Ukraine’s election commission sees political motives behind decision to disband it

KIEV, September 12. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine believes that President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal to disband the election authority could be politically motivated, the organization said on its Facebook page.

"If the start of the process to terminate the powers of all Central Election Commission’s incumbent members is considered a political move or a politically motivated decision, we believe that it is important to stress that such actions entail political responsibility for the president and the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine. The commission is ready to make this decision," it said.

The commission stressed that it refuses to accept "all accusations that offset the fact of holding free, democratic elections, recognized by the people of Ukraine and the international community."

The election authority added that all measures taken during and after the election campaign were unbiased and legitimate.

On Wednesday, a relevant parliamentary committee recommended lawmakers to support President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal to dismiss the Central Election Commission of Ukraine. The final decision requires the constitutional majority of 300 votes to be passed.