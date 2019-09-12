Russian entrepreneur Gapontsev, US authorities settle their legal dispute - court

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. Prominent Russian scientist and entrepreneur Valentin Gapontsev and US authorities have signed an out-of-court settlement deal, settling a legal dispute regarding the inclusion of the Russian in the so-called Kremlin List.

According to documents, published in the online database of the US court system, the deal was dated September 11, 2019.

The sides request the court to stop judicial process in the case by September 11, 2022. If the sides submit no objections during that period, the case should be fully closed.

The sides undertake to pay all their litigation fees on their own.

Gapontsev, who has dual Russian-US citizenship, filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Treasury due to his inclusion on the Kremlin List, which consists of 114 Russian officials and heads of state enterprises and 96 "oligarchs" with alleged ties to the Kremlin.