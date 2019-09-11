Russia’s embassy asks details from Estonia after Russian national sentenced for spying

TALLINN, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Estonia has filed a request with Tallinn to release more information about the charges against a Russian national sentenced for spying, the embassy wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"After the Estonian media released reports on September 11 that an unnamed citizen of the Russian Federation had been arrested in May and then sentenced to five years in prison in August for committing ‘non-violent actions’ against Estonia, the embassy promptly requested additional information from Estonian authorities about the charges pressed against the Russian national," the post said.

"We expect the Estonian side to provide a relevant official response," the diplomats added.

Earlier in the day, Estonia’s daily Postimees reported that the country’s Harju County Court had sentenced a Russian citizen to five years in prison for spying. According to the newspaper, the Estonian Internal Security Police arrested a Russian citizen with the initials AA (the name was not disclosed) who was accused of committing "non-violent actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia." The defendant made a plea deal with the investigators. The security police spokesperson refused to provide the daily with details of the indictment, saying that the investigation was ongoing.