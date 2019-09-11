Moldova won’t revisit EU, NATO policy, says Moldovan foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Chisinau does not intend to reconsider its foreign policy principles, including the ones regarding the European Union and NATO, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev on Wednesday.

Popescu underlined that the Moldovan ruling coalition will not "revisit the principles of the foreign policy that have been fundamental for the foreign policy for years, sometimes decades." "This non-revision of previous agreements and principles stipulates that we will not reconsider the Moldova-European Union Association Agreement, as well as won’t reconsider and will continue cooperating with NATO based on a specific strategy taking our state neutrality into account," he said. At the same time, he emphasized that Chisinau is striving to normalize relations with Moscow.