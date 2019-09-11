Moldova won’t revisit EU, NATO policy, says Moldovan foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Chisinau does not intend to reconsider its foreign policy principles, including the ones regarding the European Union and NATO, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev on Wednesday.
Popescu underlined that the Moldovan ruling coalition will not "revisit the principles of the foreign policy that have been fundamental for the foreign policy for years, sometimes decades." "This non-revision of previous agreements and principles stipulates that we will not reconsider the Moldova-European Union Association Agreement, as well as won’t reconsider and will continue cooperating with NATO based on a specific strategy taking our state neutrality into account," he said. At the same time, he emphasized that Chisinau is striving to normalize relations with Moscow.
Popescu pointed out that the current parliamentary majority in Moldova enjoys political and economic support of all foreign players. "The bottom line is to minimize conflict proneness of the external environment where Moldova operates so that we could increase economic well-being of people," he concluded.
In June, the Moldovan Parliament secured a ruling coalition majority between the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity and the Pro-European Dignity and Truth Platform Party on the one side and the Socialist Party, which supports the president’s views, on the other to remove the Democratic Party, controlled by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, from power. In response, the latter party blocked off state institutions and demanded a dissolution of the Parliament. The European Union, Russia and the United States and other countries came out in support of the new authorities, while Plahotniuc fled the country. Reportedly, he is currently in the US.