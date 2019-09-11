Diplomat slams Bolton, US media for spreading fake news to hide advisor’s clash with Trump

"Speaking at a forum organized by the Wall Street Journal in early June, US National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed that some countries, including Russia, were trying to spread false information about disagreements within the Trump administration," she pointed out.

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Former United States National Security Adviser John Bolton concealed the true state of affairs in the White House by trying to accuse Russia and other countries of spreading misinformation about friction within President Donald Trump’s administration, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Press review: Why Bolton got the boot and has a date been set for the Normandy Quartet

Three months after this event, Trump fired Bolton, Zakharova went on to say. The US president said he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration."

"I have a question: who should be the first to apologize for that particular piece of fake news?" Zakharova asked. "The Wall Street Journal, which arranged another gathering of geopolitical day-dreamers aggressively promoting misinformation, while consequently turning into a propaganda tool? The Bloomberg news agency, which quoted Bolton’s false story extensively without any fact-checking? Or John Bolton himself, who not only conjured up this bogus story about Russia accusing it of spreading false information but also concealed the true state of affairs in the US? The answer is obvious: all of them."

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he had asked Bolton to resign. The president noted that he would name a new National Security Adviser next week.