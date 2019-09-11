Estonia sentences Russian citizen to five years behind bars for spying, media reports say

TALLINN, September 11. /TASS/. Estonia’s Harju County Court has sentenced a Russian citizen accused of spying against Estonia to five years in prison, the Postimees newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the Estonian Internal Security Service (KaPo) arrested the Russian citizens that goes by the initials A.A. (the name has not been disclosed) this May and pressed charges of non-violent actions aimed against the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia. The defendant took a plea deal. On August 29, the court delivered a verdict sentencing him to five years behind bars.

The KaPo’s press secretary refused to provide details of the verdict to the newspaper saying that the investigation of the case is ongoing.