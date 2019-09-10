Iraqi president, prime minister to visit Russia in late 2019

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Bahram Salih plan to visit Russian at the end of the current ear, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Muayed Salih told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are working on the organization of the visits. Most likely they will take place by the end of the year," he said, adding that concrete dates have not yet been agreed.

Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said earlier that visits to Russia by the Iraqi prime minister, president and parliament speaker were being looked at.