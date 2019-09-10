China slams Washington after Russian citizen’s arrest in Italy at US request

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have expressed skepticism over the actions undertaken by the American government amid the reports suggesting that the Russian citizen who was arrested in Italy can soon be extradited to the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

"We are hoping that this case will be investigated within the scope of the law. I would like to point out that the US is not guided by international law, use it at its sole discretion and take unilateral actions to arrest citizens of other states," she told a regular briefing.

According to the diplomat, Washington has repeatedly drawn the attention of the broader international community by taking unjustified measures and exerting pressure on private individuals and companies. "Such actions are met with vexation and protest among a growing number of people, undermining the US credibility and violating international interpersonal exchanges. We are calling on the US side to right their wrongs," Hua Chunying concluded.

Alexander Korshunov, the JSC United Engine Corporation director of business development, was arrested on August 30 at Naples’ Airport on an international warrant issued by the United States. The American authorities accuse him of conspiring and attempting to steal commercial secrets from an American aviation company. Italian citizen Maurizio Paolo Bianchi has also charges pressed against him but there has been no reports about him yet.