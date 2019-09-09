Policies hindering trade between countries should not be routine practice — US Senator

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Policies hindering normal trade between countries should not become a routine practice, Michael Lee, a Republican Senator from Utah, said in an interview with TASS after his visit to Russia.

"We have got to ask tough questions and we should never with any government program, especially a set of policies that make trade more difficult, we should never assume that because we are doing things a certain way at the moment that always needs to be practice," he said, adding that "a robust and systematic evaluation of US trade policies" is needed, including the policies of sanctions.

"I’d like to know what the exact impact sanctions are having. We have about 862 separate sanctions in place. I am not prepared to say that all of them are bad or good or all of them are necessary or unnecessary," he noted. "I think we have to review them and figure out what impact they are having, and we should not just take on faith the idea they are the good thing because they are now in place."

In his words, Moscow and Washington should establish dialogue between government officials, lawmakers, businessmen and citizens to do away with trade restrictions.