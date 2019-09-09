Talks with kidnappers of Russian sailors in Cameroon in final stages — Russian embassy

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The talks have entered their final stage to have three Russian sailors, who were kidnapped in a pirate attack on the MarMalaita cargo vessel near the Cameroonian port of Douala in mid-August, released, the Russian embassy in Yaounde told TASS on Monday.

"The talks with the kidnappers are not over yet, but our information suggests that they have entered the final stage. The sailors are in good health. We hope that the talks will end soon," the embassy spokesperson said.

According to the diplomat, the ship-owning company MarConsult Schiffahrt is holding the talks. "The kidnapped Russian sailors are still in Nigeria," the spokesperson clarified.

Unknown perpetrators, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals.