Talks with kidnappers of Russian sailors in Cameroon in final stages — Russian embassy

The sailors are in good health, according to the embassy spokesperson
© AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, archive

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The talks have entered their final stage to have three Russian sailors, who were kidnapped in a pirate attack on the MarMalaita cargo vessel near the Cameroonian port of Douala in mid-August, released, the Russian embassy in Yaounde told TASS on Monday.

Russian embassy says Russians kidnapped in Cameroon in satisfactory condition

"The talks with the kidnappers are not over yet, but our information suggests that they have entered the final stage. The sailors are in good health. We hope that the talks will end soon," the embassy spokesperson said.

According to the diplomat, the ship-owning company MarConsult Schiffahrt is holding the talks. "The kidnapped Russian sailors are still in Nigeria," the spokesperson clarified.

Unknown perpetrators, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals.

No-deal Brexit delay bill gains royal assent, comes into force
PM Johnson continues to insist that he will not request any extension from the EU, reiterating that the country will leave the EU on October 31
Putin votes at Moscow City Duma election
Russian President traditionally votes at this polling station number 2151
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Russia, China to discuss foreign media interference in domestic affairs
As China and Russia claimed, respectively, the US attempted to interfere in the situation in Hong Kong and in the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma
Trump cancels meetings with Taliban leaders and Afghanistan’s president
The president of the United States also called off peace talks
Russia builds MC-21 jet on its own, although was ready to cooperate with US — Putin
The aircraft will be assembled from domestic parts, the Russian president went on to say
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Zelensky’s administration shows readiness for compromises - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that the Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap will create an encouraging background for the Contact Group at Minsk talks
India’s moon mission loses contact with lander
ISRO specialists are analyzing possible causes
Russia’s Medvedev advances to his first Grand Slam final
Medvedev, 23, defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 6:3
Belarus will never turn its back on Russia, president says
According to Aleksander Lukashenko, Russians hold the highest of opinions on Belarusians
Roscosmos says several intruders caught on enterprise’s premises were foreigners
According to the corporation head, many items "of interest" were found by the police
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia due to pilots’ error — source
The source added that the pilots would possibly have to compensate for the damages
Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with robot Fedor on board lands in Kazakhstan
A search team has already discovered the landing site
Results of election to Moscow’s legislature indicate lack of protest voting — Kremlin
The presidential press secretary was asked whether the Kremlin saw any links between United Russia party's losing seats in the Moscow City Duma and this summer’s street protests
Nearly all experiments involving Russia’s Fedor robot were completed — designer
"Fears that it will be impossible to manipulate the robot in weightlessness proved to be untrue," he said
US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat
It is not yet known whether the agreement will be signed and when, the official pointed out
Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Dustin Poirier to defend UFC lightweight title
The Russian fighter defended his champion's belt winning the bout against his US opponent with a choke in Round 3
‘Bulgaria rewriting history’: Diplomat slams Sofia’s distortion of Red Army’s liberation
On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an official statement claiming that the USSR "brought half a century of repression" to Central and Eastern Europe
RD-180 engine to be used in medium class rocket Soyuz-6 -
Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said the RD-180 had performed 85 successful flights and was already adjusted for manned launches
Stabilization in Moldova will help its deeper cooperation with Russia, says Putin
"There is an opportunity to use this relative stability for the development of the economy and our bilateral ties", Russian President said
US not apt to accept Russia’s offer to buy its advanced missile technology — official
The Russian leader voiced the offer at his latest personal meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Osaka
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Damascus slams US, Turkish patrolling of security zone as aggression
Damascus believes that "this step is aggression aimed at foot dragging the crisis in Syria", the Syrian Foreign Ministry said
Group of Baltic Fleet ships to take part in Russian-Indian drills Indra for the first time
The exercise will be held in the Indian Ocean this year, according to a Baltic Fleet official
Parachutes of the future to help soldiers survive after splashdown — designer
The parachute’s suspension system will be complemented by an automatically inflated buoyancy bag, instantly activated in the water
Russia-China trade grows 4.5% in first 8 months of 2019 to over $70 bln
In July, trade turnover between the two countries reached $9.41 bln
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
UK House of Lords approves Brexit delay bill
The bill requires approval from Queen Elizabeth II
Special aircraft carrying Russian citizens from Kiev lands in Vnukovo
Also special aircraft carrying Ukrainian citizens for exchange lands at Kiev’s airport
United Russia party winning majority in 11 legislatures across Russia - party official
No United Russia nominees run for seat in the Moscow City Duma
Moscow voices regret over failure to solve vital problems in ties with Tokyo - Kremlin
"We regret to say that so far we have failed to solve a number of very important problems," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Netanyahu plans to talk coordination between military with Putin next week
On September 5, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said Netanyahu’s visit to Russia could take place very soon
Russian-Ukrainian exchange procedure has started, says lawyer
Ukrainian sailors have been delivered from the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center to Vnukovo Airport
‘End of discussion’: Putin emphasizes 1945 as benchmark for Kurils as part of Russia
This was said during the fifth Eastern Economic Forum
Black box data from crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane successfully recovered — BEA
On March 10 the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed near Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board
Dozens of ballot papers found at Navalny’s office in St Petersburg - investigators
Several dozens of ballot papers were found in a toilet room, Kapitonov said
State trials of Il-78MD-90A air tanker to be over in 2021 — source
At present, the aircraft has performed about a dozen out of 73 scheduled test flights
Moldova, Russia agree gas price reduction - president
As early as October 1, the price of Russian gas for Moldova will go down
Central Election Commission expects high voter turnout at polls across Russia
On September 8 - a single voting day, Russia will hold more than 5,000 elections in 85 regions
Raul Khajimba wins Abkhazia’s presidential runoff
According to preliminary data, he has garnered 47.38% of the vote
Russia beats Scotland in Euro-2020 qualifier
After five games, Russia is ranked second in Group I with 12 points
Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap likely to be first giant step to peace - Trump
"Congratulations to both countries", he wrote on Twitter
Self-nominated candidates secure majority of seats in Moscow parliament
The elections to the Moscow City Duma (parliament) were held on the single day of voting in 45 single-seat constituencies, and three of them had introduced an electronic voting system
Press review: Does Erdogan want nukes and Boris Johnson dealt blow in Brexit battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 6
Northern Fleet’s unit enters Kara Sea
The main goal of the long-distance voyage is to ensure security of marine navigation and other types of Russia’s marine economic activity in the Arctic zone
Turkey is safely protected from air threats after acquiring Russia’s S-400s, Putin says
The Russian president noted the feasibility of Turkey joining the G7
Ukrainian President refers to exchange as first step towards resuming dialogue with Russia
Vladimir Zelensky expects efforts within Minsk process to continue
