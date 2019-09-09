French minister highlights need to strengthen dialogue on conduct in space with Russia

PARIS, September 9. /TASS/. Paris believes it is essential to intensify dialogue on the code of conduct for outer space and cyberspace with Moscow, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly told TASS in the run-up to the talks between the two counties’ top diplomats and defense chiefs.

"France is committed to promoting a multilateral and respectful approach to the existing agreements and international law," she pointed out. "Russia is an important participant in cyberspace and outer space."

The minister recalled that space cooperation between countries had begun many years ago. "Now it is essential to strengthen our dialogue on the modern standards of behavior that should be applied in these areas," she stressed.

According to Parly, "cyberspace and outer space are among those new frontiers whose contours are still vague." "These areas are crucial for our societies and armed forces. They are also becoming new spaces of conflict," she noted. "We do not want them to turn into spaces of the Wild West era. We need rules, transparency and dialogue.".