Voter turnout in Abkhazia’s runoff election is 65.98% - CEC

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. Voter turnout in Abkhazia’s runoff presidential election stood at 65.98%, according to preliminary data provided to TASS by the republic’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

Abkhazia’s incumbent President Raul Khajimba has won the presidential runoff having garnered 47.34% of the vote. His rival, leader of the Amtsakhara opposition party Alkhas Kvitsiniya, has secured 46.19% of the vote.

Abkhazia’s presidential runoff was held on September 8. During the runoff election, the voter turnout needs to be at least 25%, and the winner is elected by the simple majority of votes.