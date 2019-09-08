Turkey, US start patrolling planned security zone in Syria - report

ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. The Turkish and US military on Sunday launched their first joint patrolling of a planned security zone in Syria’s northeast on the ground, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to TRT TV channel, the military convoy has left southeastern Turkey’s Akcakale, located on the border with Syria.

The Turkish and US military agreed on August 7 to set up a joint operations center in Syria. The first group of the US military, who will work there, arrived in the Turkish town of Urfa (Sanliurfa), located some 50 km from the Syrian border, on August 12. The center has been established by the two countries in order to fulfill a plan on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey and which could become a "safety belt" for the Turkish border. Ankara insists that control over the planned security zone must be entirely ensured by the republic’s armed forces.