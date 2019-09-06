South Ossetia, Georgia fail to resolve border issue

TSKHINVAL, September 6. /TASS/. Delegations of South Ossetia and Georgia failed to reach an agreement on Friday concerning the Georgian checkpoint near the border, South Ossetian Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative for Post-Conflict Settlement Murat Dzhioev told reporters.

"Georgia is insisting on its positions and is not planning to drop them. For its part, South Ossetia insists that the outpost should be dismantled. Dialogue will be continued," the presidential envoy said.

The talks were held within the framework of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM).

South Ossetia called for the talks to be continued, Dzhioev said.

"We agreed to hold a next meeting in a week within the IPRM framework. We also agreed that the participants in the meeting would not stir up tensions. We agreed that the European Union Monitoring Mission, which has a permit to work in Georgia, would not cross into the territory of South Ossetia," he said.

According to Dzhioev, Georgia claims that the checkpoint poses no threat to the villagers.

"Our stance is that the checkpoint, regardless of how many people will be there, is a factor of destabilization and its presence on the South Ossetian territory is impossible," he added.

He pointed out that on the contrary, the South Ossetian checkpoint had been put up by the republic’s border service in accordance with its laws.

"Our checkpoint was installed on the territory of our republic with exclusively peaceful intentions to ensure stability and security in that area," Dzhioev said.

Border situation

On August 29, at the IPRM meeting, mediated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Union, the South Ossetian delegation demanded the removal of the Georgian checkpoint and then walked out on the meeting after Georgia had turned down a compromise.

After that, South Ossetia put up own checkpoints near the village and beefed up presence in the border area. On August 30, a technical meeting of the IPRM was convened to discuss the removal of the Georgian checkpoint. The sides failed to reach a compromise again, but agreed to hold talks on September 2. South Ossetia’s only demand was to dismantle the checkpoint.

On September 5, it was reported South Ossetia had taken a height at the border with Georgia and had lifted the republic’s flag at the western section of border.

Tskhinval underscored the humanitarian nature of its actions and their exclusively peacefulness. They emphasized that "the border checkpoint put up at a strategically important height hinders Georgia’s efforts to take control of some areas in South Ossetia near the village of Uista" and "is meant to ensure security of the republic’s citizens there.".