South Ossetia calls for consultations with Russia to help deescalate tensions with Georgia

TSKHINVAL, September 6. /TASS/. South Ossetia’s parliament submitted a request to Russia’s both houses of parliament - the State Duma and Federation Council - asking to hold inter-parliamentary consultations in the wake of tensions with Georgia, which had put up a police outpost near the South Ossetian village of Usta.

"The Russian - South Ossetian alliance and integration treaty of March 18, 2015 envisages close cooperation in strengthening peace, stability and security in the Caucasus region. The above-mentioned circumstances have forced the parliament of South Ossetia to file a request with the State Duma and Federation Council of the Russian Federation," the document says.

"The parliament of the Republic of South Ossetia declares that inter-parliamentary consultations must be convened immediately to work out approaches helping to deescalate tensions and restore security of citizens of the Republic of South Ossetia," it reads.