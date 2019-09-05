Donbass expects Kiev to adhere to Minsk Agreements — LPR

LUGANSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic (LPR and DPR) are expecting consistent implementation of the Minsk Agreements by Ukraine, head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik stated on Thursday.

"Today, as it was five years ago, the LPR and the DPR continue to follow all articles of the Package of Measures honestly and consistently, and expect the same consistence from Ukraine instead of blatant provocations and inappropriate political statements," Pasechnik said in a statement timed to the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk Agreements.

The LPR head noted that for five years, the Ukrainian side has sabotaged the agreements, while the LPR and DPR have been patient when it came to regular violations committed by the Ukrainian army.

Pasechnik stressed that during this time, Donbass has reaffirmed its faith in the principles that the republics have been fighting for since 2014. Since the signing of the Minsk Agreements, the LPR and the DPR have managed to achieve "economic transformation of the region" and establish strong ties with Russia, "which cannot ever be broken by any country or regime," the LPR leader said.

Minsk Agreements

Mass protests broke out in eastern Ukraine, mostly populated by Russian speakers, following a coup in Ukraine in February 2014 and President Viktor Yanukovich’s ouster. In mid-April of the same year, Kiev’s authorities launched a military operation in Donbass in response. Heavy shelling of residential areas, including with the use of aviation, caused a massive humanitarian disaster in the region. In mid-May, the Donbass republics proclaimed their independence after holding national referendums.

Simultaneously, Kiev introduced a full blockade of the region, severing all economic ties. The Ukrainian authorities stopped paying social benefits to the citizens of the territories not under their control.

On September 5, 2014, members of the Contact Group and heads of DPR and LPR have signed the Minsk Protocol (Protocol on the results of consultations of the Trilateral Contact Group) which established joint steps aimed at implementing the peace plan of then-President of Ukraine Pyotr Poroshenko and the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.