Abe calls signing peace deal a historic mission for Russia and Japan

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Abe said that joint efforts have encouraged new cooperation relations between Russia and Japan. "Then the next step is concluding a peace treaty, which is our historic mission," he noted.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes that signing a peace treaty is a historic mission for Japan and Russia and its implementation will open unlimited opportunities for the two countries’ citizens.

"Vladimir [Putin], let’s do together everything so that we move forward all the time until we achieve this goal. Let’s take the responsibility for history. Let’s sign a peace treaty and let the unlimited opportunities, which our citizens have, blossom," Abe said.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to achieving this is the ownership issue over the Southern Kuril Islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands has been challenged by Japan. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands, which is committed to paper in international documents, cannot be called in question.

At the high-level Russian-Japanese talks in Osaka in late June the sides agreed on continuing efforts on developing a deal.

Shinzo Abe is taking part in the EEF for the fourth time.