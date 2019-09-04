Militants shell 21 settlements in Syria in past 24 hours — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Militants have shelled 21 settlements in the Syrian regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama in the past 24 hours, Major General Alexey Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"On September 3, 26 shellings were registered. Militants from illegal armed groups shelled Benjamin, Sabikiyah in Aleppo province; Ayn al-Qantara, al-Asi, Ardash Daq, Qara Galiyah, Qara Djegez, Saraf, Nahsheba, al-Areym, Mamuhiya in Latakia province; Suqqokiyah, Zaitunah, al-Qasabiyah, Zaitundjiq, Tell al-Maqtwa, Huayn al-Qabir, Adjaz, Tell al-Turki, Sharjah in Idlib province; Ell-Jammasiayah in Hama province," Bakin said.

He added that in the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center carried out two humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo and the village of Ayn Tarma in the Rif Dimashq Governorate. Russian servicement distributed 1,250 food sets of the 6,187-tonne humanitarian aid cargo. Since the start of the peace process, 2,197 relief activities have been carried out.

Bakin pointed out that refugees are continuing to come back to their homes. According to the latest data, a total of 614,160 people have returned to Syria from other countries. As many as 1,303,891 internally displaced persons returned to their pre-war homes.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.