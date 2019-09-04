Russian General Staff chief discusses bilateral cooperation with French counterpart

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, discussed bilateral cooperation with French counterpart Francois Lecointre in a phone call, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, held phone talks with Corps General Francois Lecointre, chief of the French Defense Staff," the statement says.

According to the Defense Ministry, "the sides exchanged views on a wide range of regional issues in the context of Russian-French cooperation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Gerasimov had held phone talks with US Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The two generals discussed how to avoid the risk of unintended incidents during the operations in Syria.