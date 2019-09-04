Chisinau interested in Russia, US cooperation in Moldova

CHISINAU, September 4. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has backed the idea of having Russia and the United States cooperating in the neutral republic, he said Wednesday via Facebook following his talks with Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister in Brussels.

"Based on the consensus between the most important Moldovan partners, I underlined the interest of our country to preserving and developing the informal trilateral partnership between the European Union, Russia and the United States in the Republic of Moldova. In this context, I confirmed the presidential administration’s intention to advance balanced foreign policy, strengthen Moldova’s neutral status, as well as settle the Transnistrian conflict through political methods," he wrote.

Dodon also thanked EU representatives for the support in overcoming the political crisis that hit Moldova in early June, when the Democratic Party of Moldova resisted the peaceful transition of power to the newly formed parliamentary majority.

Dodon also have other meetings scheduled in Brussels with European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg and President of the Belgian Senate Sabine Laruelle.