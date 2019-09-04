UN lauds Russia cooperation in countering terrorism

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. The United Nations is hailing the level of cooperation with Russia in the issues of counter-terrorism, Under-Secretary for the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov said at the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev on the sidelines of the International High-Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism dubbed ‘Countering terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies’, held in Minsk on September 3-4.

The meeting looked into the issues of counter-terrorism and the Russian financial assistance to the UN programs in Belarus aimed to thwart cyber threats, the Russian diplomatic mission in Belarus reported on Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize the great level of cooperation with Russia on issues of anti-terrorism. We are working closely with Russian colleagues, considering all counter-terrorism projects," Voronkov said. He also informed the ambassador that a number of international conferences and summits would be held under the UN auspices in near future, which will debate the issues of fighting terrorism manifestations. According to Voronkov, they will be held in the second half of 2020, while Russia is expected to field high-level representatives to attend them. The under-secretary also underlined that Russia allocates significant amounts of money to finance UN counter-terrorism programs.

Mezentsev, in turn, commended cooperation between the Russian embassy in Belarus and the UN office, as well as United Nations Development Programme and UNICEF representatives. The diplomat underlined that the Russian government had "provided significant amounts of money at the request of the United Nations for its Belarus office to support aims and development applicable to the republic itself."