Russia to furnish UN with its data on situation in Syria’s Idlib, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 3. /TASS/. Russia will furnish the United Nations commission probing into the attacks in Syria’s Idlib with all the data it has on the situation in that Syrian governorate, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference at the beginning of Russia’s presidency in the United Nations Security Council in September, he said that Russia would lay bare its position on the situation in Idlib as too many false accusations had been voiced concerning Russia’s and the Syrian government’s actions.