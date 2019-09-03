Viktor Bout’s wife to visit him at US prison in mid-September, says attorney

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Alla Bout, wife of Viktor Bout, a Russian citizen currently serving a prison term at a US correctional facility, plans to visit him in mid-September, attorney Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The visit to Marion (A US Penitentiary in Illinois - TASS) is planned for September 16-17," he said. "It is likely that Alla Bout will spend a week there." According to the attorney, they maintain contact with the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. "If the representatives of the Bureau of Prisons do not have objections, I will likely accompany Alla Bout during her visit of Viktor Bout at the prison facility," he added.