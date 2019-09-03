Viktor Bout’s wife to visit him at US prison in mid-September, says attorney

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Alla Bout, wife of Viktor Bout, a Russian citizen currently serving a prison term at a US correctional facility, plans to visit him in mid-September, attorney Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Tuesday.
"The visit to Marion (A US Penitentiary in Illinois - TASS) is planned for September 16-17," he said. "It is likely that Alla Bout will spend a week there." According to the attorney, they maintain contact with the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. "If the representatives of the Bureau of Prisons do not have objections, I will likely accompany Alla Bout during her visit of Viktor Bout at the prison facility," he added.
In May, Alexey Tarasov stated that Alla Bout had been granted a US visa.
Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the US. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.