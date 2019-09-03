Iran-Russia cooperation benefits international security, says Iranian foreign minister

TEHRAN, September 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran will strengthen international security, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Tuesday.

Strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran benefits the Middle East and facilitates international peace and security, the Iranian top diplomat said. "I believe that this cooperation will be in the interest of the region, international peace and security as well as Iran," the IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that in the past six years, the relations between Iran and Russia have improved significantly, reaching the highest level in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Zarif in Moscow, who came to the Russian capital on a working visit. On the outcomes of the talks, Russian and Iranian top diplomats informed reporters that they had exchanged opinions on the development of trade-economic cooperation, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the stabilization of the Persian Gulf situation, the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee and the situation in Afghanistan.