Indian PM confident meeting with Putin will give fresh impetus to bilateral relations

NEW DELHI, September 3. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told TASS he is confident his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok will give a new impetus to bilateral ties.

"This forum is not confined to a mere exchange of points of view. We have been gearing up for this forum for six months. A large delegation from Russia’s Far East visited us. Chief ministers of our states, government ministers, businessmen visited the Far East and saw it with their own eyes. Now I am going there. I am confident that this visit will give a new vector, new energy and a new impetus to the relations between our countries," Modi said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit.

Russian-Indian partnership has gone beyond the framework of military and technical cooperation, Modi said.

"We are close friends. And as close friends, we should think about what we can do together in the future. Information technologies are developing well in India and we are making success in the space sphere. Now, as we are cultivating the Gaganyaan project ("Sky Vehicle" - India’s first manned spacecraft), Russia will help us train our astronauts. This cooperation is not limited to just military and technical and related fields. It goes beyond this framework," the Indian premier said.