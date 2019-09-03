Trump may punish Kiev for 'flirting with China,' expert says

Tkachenko, who is also professor of the European studies department at the St. Petersburg State University, pointed to the serious influence US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who "is known for his resolute anti-Chinese course and a pragmatic approach to Russia," has on Washington’s foreign policy. "He visited Moscow, met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over his office term, our presidents have had two full-format meetings," he explained.

"John Bolton is sure to have told both [US President Donald] Trump and the Department of State that Ukraine has been tightly flirting with China, so pressure on Ukraine could be quite promising from the point of view of containing China in Eastern Europe," Tkachenko noted.

In general, however, Trump’s approaches cannot be seen as continuation of the policy of his predecessor, Barack Obama. "Today, Ukraine is a very difficult agent for the United States, requiring a lot of resources, which doesn’t fit into Trump’s model of international relations and global politics. He apparently thinks that international relations are to rest on mutual advantages, on reciprocity and Ukraine is only a recipient of assistance, lots of assistance," he said.

Moreover, Trump has not forgiven Ukraine for its open support to his rival, Hillary Clinton, during the presidential race in 2016. "Of course, Ukraine’s leadership has changed by the new leader has not yet shown himself on that matter," he added.