Japan’s Abe looks to talk peace treaty, international issues with Putin in Vladivostok

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is intending to discuss the Japanese-Russian relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Vladivostok, touch upon the topic of a peace treaty, as well as the key international issues, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular press conference on Tuesday.

"On [September] 4-6, Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe will visit Vladivostok, where he will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). In the course of his visit, a Japanese-Russian highest level meeting will take place. At the meeting, the prime minister is intending to have an openhearted exchange of opinions on the bilateral relations, primarily the peace treaty issue, as well as the key international issues," he underlined. Suga pointed out that the head of the Japanese government is also planning to hold separate meetings with Mongolian and Indian leaders in Vladivostok.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a meeting on September 5 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and will discuss the peace treaty topic. The fifth Eastern Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. Russia’s TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency as well as moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.