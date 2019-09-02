Egyptian foreign ministry expresses condolences over death of Russian ambassador

CAIRO, September 2. /TASS/. Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez has expressed his condolences over the death of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko.

On behalf of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Hafez has sent words of support and condolences to the family of the diplomat.

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko has died at a hospital in Cairo at the age of 68, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS earlier on Monday.

"This morning, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Egypt Sergei Vadimovich Kirpichenko has suddenly died at a Cairo hospital," the source informed.

Kirpichenko was born in 1951. In the course of his career, he headed Russian diplomatic missions in the UAE, Libya, Syria. In 2011, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to Egypt and representative to the League of Arab States.