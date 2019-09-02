Iran’s top diplomat slams US plans to forge coalition in Persian Gulf area

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The United States’ actions aimed at forging a coalition in the Persian Gulf area are aggressive, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

"The United States’ actions aimed at forging a coalition in our region are aggressive actions. If some country joins such an aggressive coalition, it will certainly travel down a hostile path towards Iran," Zarif said.

"Our region will not be safe, if military presence is expanded there. Navigation safety can only be ensured by compliance with international law. One cannot practice piracy and demand navigation safety," the minister pointed out.

In his view, building up military presence in the Persian Gulf will lead to the deterioration of the security situation. "Iran has a coast of 2,000 kilometers in the Persian Gulf and as much in the Gulf of Oman. Iran controls the north of the Strait of Hormuz. No one can ensure security in the Persian Gulf without Iran," Zarif added.

The situation in the region deteriorated on July 19, when the Stena Impero oil tanker flying the British flag was detained in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the tanker was detained for violating international rules and was escorted to the shore for inspections. The US Department of State said Washington was forging a coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Gulf region. On July 23, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that countries from different regions took part in the coalition.