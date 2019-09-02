Having gained momentum, the extremely dangerous Dorian hurricane is headed toward the Southeastern US seaboard. On September 1, the hurricane struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, with winds gusting to more than 355km/h, ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches and other shelters.
Extremely dangerous hurricane Dorian barrels towards Southeast US
On September 1, the hurricane struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm
GOES-16 satellite image showing Hurricane Dorian churning over the Atlantic Ocean© NOAA via AP
Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on September 1 as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Seagulls flying toward a woman feeding them french fries from her car on Taino beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
A woman puts sandbags at her shop's doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
A car returns to the capital before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
A woman and her family sits on cots with other residents inside a church that was opened up as a shelter in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Vero Beach police officers notifying residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, USA© AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Florida Department of Health staffers setting up beds at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, USA© AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, USA© AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Female inmates from Brevard County Jail filling sandbags to hand out to residents in Cocoa, Florida, USA© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
