Russia, Iran, Turkey ready for dialogue with ‘small group’ on Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Participants of the Astana Talks on Syria (Russia, Iran, Turkey) and members of the so-called Small Group (the UK, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the US and France) can begin dialogue after the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during the press conference on the outcomes of the talks with his Iranian colleague Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We are ready for all contacts. The most important thing is to understand the added value," Lavrov said in response to a question about the possibility of dialogue between the members of the Astana Talks and the Small Group on Syria.

According to the minister, if the Syrian constitutional committee manages to meet in Geneva, "it could be followed by a meeting between representatives of the "small group" and the "Astana format." However, a meeting for the sake of a meeting doesn’t make much sense," Lavrov added.

Meanwhile Russia will support only those solutions for northeastern Syria which fully respect the territorial sovereignty of that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted at the press conference.

"We will support only those solutions [for northeastern Syria] which fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," Lavrov said.

Forum to discuss relations with Iran

Moscow will welcome initiatives to convene a forum where issues of developing dialogue with Iran can be discussed, however, any agreements should be reached by consensus, Sergey Lavrov stated.

"As for the topic related to the Iranian ballistic program and the situation in the region, our Iranian colleagues said that they are willing to consider any proposal to further develop dialogue parallel to the confirmation of integrity and binding nature of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). We believe that this is natural if someone comes up with an idea to convene a forum to discuss certain new initiatives. We will never turn this down," he underlined. "Of course, without predetermining the results of this discussion."

"To be lasting, any agreement should be based on consensus among all the interested parties. This is the case for talks about the ballistic missile program of Iran, which is developing in full compliance with international law and is not subject to any prohibitions, and also is the case for discussion on the regional situation," Lavrov pointed out.

According to the minister, Russia is concerned by the situation when "confrontation is being artificially built up [in the region] and a number of initiatives is aimed at heightening confrontational tensions instead of creating conditions for compromises."

Syrian constitutional committee

The decision to set up the Syrian constitutional committee was made at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018. Last week, UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen stated that the committee might begin its work by late September.