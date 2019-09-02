Moldova’s President, Russia’s Deputy PM discuss energy cooperation

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak discussed bilateral economic cooperation in energy and agriculture at a meeting in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister’s representative Ilya Dzhus told reporters on Monday.

Kozak is Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Development of Trade and Economic Relations with Moldova.

Dzhus specified that at the meeting "aspects of bilateral economic cooperation in agriculture, energy and transport were discussed."

On September 2, Moldavian President Igor Dodon arrived in Moscow on a working visit to negotiate on trade and economic cooperation and energy with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and Gazprom Chairman Alexei Miller.

During his visit the Moldovan President is accompanied by the country’s Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Vadim Brynzan and the Chairman of the Board of JSC Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban.

Earlier, Dodon said in an interview with TASS that he intends to agree on gas discounts from Moscow. According to him, the previous government, which unreasonably underestimated tariffs, left "a legacy of the energy bomb," which means that gas prices [for the population] can jump sharply." In addition, the republic is concerned about the possible halt of gas supplies through Ukraine.