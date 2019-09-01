Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on Yemen kill at least 50 - report

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. At least 50 prisoners of war were killed in a series of airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition overnight on a prison in Yemen, Xinhua reported citing a statement of a Houthi movement, Ansar Allah.

The airstrikes were delivered in Yemen’s central Dhamar province, the report said.

According to Reuters, a total of six airstrikes have been carried out.

On Sunday morning, Al Arabiya TV channel reported a coalition airstrike on a military facility in Dhamar, which stored drones and missiles.

The war between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been raging since August 2014. Military confrontation intensified after the Saudi-led coalition forces invaded the country in March 2015.