Russia hopes new Ukrainian leadership will be more adequate

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the new generation of Ukrainian politicians will be more responsible and adequate than their predecessors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Friday.

"Moscow keeps a close watch on the current processes in Ukraine and hopes that the new generation of Ukrainian politicians will be more responsible and adequate in contrast to those of the previous regime, rejected by a considerable share of the country’s citizens," the Foreign Ministry said. "Ukraine’s new leadership is to be rated in accordance with its practical steps and results of future activity."

Ukraine’s 4th parliament on Thursday met in full-scale session for the first time to appoint Alexei Goncharuk as the country’s new prime minister. The list of the Cabinet’s members was approved in one package.