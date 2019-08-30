Over 70 people who joined illegal armed groups detained in North Caucasus in 2019

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. About 1,500 special operations have been carried out in Russia’s North Caucasus since the beginning of this year, more than 20 members of armed gangs have been wiped out and 73 people who joined illegal armed groups have been detained, Director of the Russian National Guard Viktor Zolotov told TASS.

"About 1,500 special operations were carried out this year, 22 members of armed gangs were wiped out, 4 militant bases and 93 caches were destroyed. As many as 73 people who joined illegal armed groups were detained," he said.

Zolotov noted that about 2,000 grenades, shells and mines, 48 improvised explosive devices and about 35 kg of explosives had been seized. "Let me emphasize that all that was done in close coordination with Russia’s Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB) and Defense Ministry. Support and assistance have been provided by the public and citizens. All of us realize that this statistics implies the lives of our citizens that have been saved, their tranquility, safety and well-being," Zolotov noted.