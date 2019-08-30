Talks on prisoner swap continue, Ukraine’s Security Service says

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. Negotiations on the next prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine continue, Yelena Gitlyanskaya, the Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), has said.

"Dear reporters, the complicated negotiation process on the prisoner exchange continues. Arm yourselves with patience. I hope it won't take long. Do not disseminate unverified information. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!" she wrote on her Facebook page.

Some Ukrainian media outlets earlier reported that the next prisoner swap would take place on Friday, while Ukrainian nationals serving prison sentences in Russia were expected to arrive in Kiev’s airport later in the day.

However, Defense Attorney Valentin Rybin who represents the interests of some Russian nationals held in Ukraine informed TASS that his clients who were getting ready for the exchange remained in prison.