Verkhovna Rada approves list of permanent committees

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada has approved the list of 23 permanent committees.

Most committees will be chaired by members of the ruling Servant of People party, including the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation (Bogdan Yaremenko) and committee on national security, defense and intelligence (Alexander Zavitnevich). The committee on human rights, reintegration of uncontrolled territories, national minorities and inter-ethnic relations will be chaired by independent member Dmitry Lubinets.

Three committees will be chaired by opposition parties: the committee on freedom of speech will be chaired by Nestor Shufrich from the Opposition Platform For Life Party; the committee on youth and sports - by Andrey Kozhemyakin from the Batkivschyna party; the committee on European integration - by Ivanna Klimpush-Tsintsadze from the European Solidarity party.