Russian diplomat urges efforts to set up Syrian constitutional committee not be hindered

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is optimistic about prospects for the soonest launch of Syria’s constitutional committee and asks not to hamper this process, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday at a UN Security Council meeting on Syrian settlement.

UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that the establishment of the committee could be announced ahead of the UN General Assembly’s high-level general debates starting on September 24.

"We hope that despite the drastic efforts of our Western colleagues to break down this process we will be able to finally launch the constitutional committee," Polyansky said. "Like Geir [Pedersen] we are optimistic about the prospects to finish preparatory work on that soon."

"And we strongly, I would like to stress the word ‘strongly,’ urge all the parties interested in the success of the political process not to put a spoke in the wheel of these efforts in the interests of lasting settlement in Syria," he stressed.