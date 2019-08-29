Tens of civil residents died in Syria over last two weeks, says UN under-secretary-general

UN, August 29. /TASS/. More than 70 civil residents have died in Syria in air strikes over the past two weeks, said UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock at a session of the Security Council on the Syrian settlement on Thursday.

"Over the weekend of 16-18 August, an additional 44 civilians were reportedly killed due to airstrikes, including 16 children and 12 women," he said. "On Monday this week, 15 civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed in airstrikes on seven communities in Idlib. And this morning we received reports that yesterday, 17 more people, including three women and seven children, were killed by airstrikes, and that a healthcare facility in Ghadqa town was damaged."

In late July the UN secretary-general decided to establish a commission for investigation into air attacks on civil infrastructure facilities in Syria’s Idlib. Ten member states of the Security Council (the UK, France, the US, Germany, Belgium, Peru, Poland, Kuwait, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia) sent an application for carrying out this investigation. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the secretary-general’s decision provocative.