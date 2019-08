Servant of the People leads in Verkhovna Rada election with 95% of protocols processed

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. Leader of the Servant of the People pro-presidential party Dmitry Razumkov has been elected speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Razumkov was supported by 282 Verkhovna Rada members, whereas 226 votes were needed.

Razumkov’s election was no surprise as representatives of the party had repeatedly said he would be nominated.