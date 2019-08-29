Top French diplomat plans to discuss European security system in Moscow

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said he plans to discuss efforts aimed at building the European architecture of security and trust with Russia during his upcoming talks in Moscow in September.

"I will arrive in Moscow in a few days’ time together with French Defense Minister Florence Parly to start discussing what could become an architecture of security and trust," he said at an annual meeting of French ambassadors on Thursday.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for building a new architecture of European security and trust with Russia.

The meeting between the Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will be held on September 9, Moscow said.