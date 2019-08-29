Ukrainian PM announces cabinet’s resignation in parliament

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is resigning, Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman announced, addressing the newly elected Verkhonva Rada (parliament).

"In accordance with the Constitution, my government and I are resigning. Today, I am announcing the cabinet’s resignation," he said.

Groisman noted that his three years as prime minister had not been easy. He thanked the Ukrainian people and his cabinet members for cooperation and wished the new government success.

Parliament Chairman Dmitry Razumkov clarified that the Groisman government would continue its work until a new cabinet was formed.