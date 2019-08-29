Merkel, Putin discuss preparations for Normandy talks, says German cabinet spokesman

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Thursday, adding that the two leaders had discussed the Ukrainian issue, the situations in Syria and Libya.
"As far as Ukraine is concerned, the parties agreed to continue preparations for a summit of the Normandy Four countries (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) in order to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. They highlighted the need to step up talks on future gas transit agreements," Seibert pointed out.