Kremlin: ‘Some specific estimates’ on date of meeting among aides to Normandy Four leaders

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Plans are underway for a meeting between the aides to the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) leaders, it is being convened to arrange a high-level Normandy Four summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There are some specific estimates. I will not jump ahead. I don’t know when it will take place exactly," Peskov said in response to a question about the possible date of the meeting between the foreign policy aides of the Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted that the leaders’ aides will have to "arrange the situation for a high-level meeting." "We intend to wait for the results of the aides’ meeting," Peskov said, when responding to questions as to when the Normandy Four leaders’ summit may take place.