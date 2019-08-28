LPR suggests discussing demining near Stanitsa Luganskaya bridge with Ukraine

LUGANSK, August 27. /TASS/. The restoration of a bridge near Stanitsa Luganskaya requires coordination of efforts in different aspects, including in demining of the adjacent areas, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) envoy to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Mikhail Filiponenko said on Tuesday.

"As a gesture of good will, I propose to hold a working meeting of Ukraine's and LPR's representatives to JCCC near the bridge, where we will coordinate further actions necessary for the soonest restoration of operations of a checkpoint in Stanitsa Luganskaya," LuganskInformCenter quoted Filiponenko as saying.

He added that at the first stage, LPR representatives suggest to organize "joint examination of areas adjacent to the destroyed bridge to look for explosive devices there."

The bridge over the Seversky Donets river near Stanitsa Luganskaya is the only official checkpoint between Ukraine and LPR. The bridge cannot be used by transport because it was destroyed in 2015.

After disengagement of forces near Stanitsa Luganskaya, the conficlitng sides coordinated a plan for restoring the bridge at the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 31.