UN official announces launch of new counterterrorism program

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. The new international counterterrorism program that uses travel data has begun working in May, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov said on Tuesday at the UN Security Council session.

"In May, we launched our counterterrorism program that uses transport data," Voronkov said. "This is a multi-year, multi-million, multilateral program carried out together with the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the Communicative Technologies Office and the International Civil Aviation Organization."

"The goal of this program is to expand the countries’ opportunities to prevent, detect, investigate and punish terrorist activity, human trafficking and other forms of organized crime, using the information on the perpetrators’ movements," Voronkov explained.

He thanked the governments of the Netherlands, Qatar and the EU for their support and financing of this initiative.