Militants shell 19 settlements in Syria in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Militants shelled 19 settlements in Syria's provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Idliba in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Tuesday.

"On August 26, 25 shellings were registered. Militants from illegal armed groups opened fire at settlements of Sabikiya, Benjamin, Kafr-Hamra, Makanis al-Duwairi, Halasa in Aleppo province; Sanjeka, Ardash-Dag, Shahta al-Tahta, Ayn al-Qantara, Saraf, Kara-Galia, Sandran, Janajik, Qalat-Marza, Nahshebba Al-Areym, Mamuhiya, Ayn-Sleymo in Latakia province; Sukkoriya in Idlib province," Bakin said.

He added that work continues to resolve the conflict by non-military means and provide assistance to Syrian citizens in returning to peaceful life. In the last 24 hours, officers from the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Han-Sheikhun in Idlib province and distributed 500 food sets among residents with a total weight of 2.48 tonnes.

Bakin noted that refugees continue returning to their homes. According to latest reports, a total of 602,006 people returned to Syria from foreign countries, and 1,303,849 internally displaced persons returned to their homes.